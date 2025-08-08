Xi and Putin discuss Ukraine war ahead of Russia, US summit

Beijing, Aug 8 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone ahead of the latter's planned summit with Donald Trump to discuss the future course of the Ukraine war.

During the phone call, held at the request of Putin, the Russian leader briefed Moscow's views on the current situation of the Ukrainian crisis and recent contacts and communications between Russia and the US, a statement released by the Foreign Ministry here said.

Putin was under pressure from Trump to end the Ukraine war started by Russia in February 2024 to assert its territorial claims.

According to reports from the US, Trump wants Putin to agree to a ceasefire to be followed by a peace deal. The summit plan came after Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff travelled to Moscow, where he held a prolonged meeting with Putin.

Putin and Xi struck a personal friendship since 2013, adding a strategic dimension to Russia-China relations, forging close political and military ties, posing a major challenge to the global dominance of the US and European Union.

They met numerous times and established close trade ties under which China has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil and gas.

China also maintained strategic ambiguity over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and denied allegations that it supplied arms to Moscow. In his phone call, Putin, who is expected to visit China later this month to take part in the SCO summit in Tianjin, emphasised that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination will remain unchanged under any circumstances, the statement said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is due to be held on Aug 31 and Sept 1.

After the summit, Putin is expected to stay back to witness the massive military parade of the Chinese military to be held in Beijing on Sept 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

During the phone conversation, Xi told Putin that China will remain consistent in its position on the Ukraine crisis and continue to promote peace talks no matter how the situation evolves.

Xi said that complex problems have no simple solutions and elaborated on China's principles and position on the Ukraine crisis, the statement said.

Xi said the Chinese side is glad to see Russia and the US maintain contact, improve their relations and promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The two leaders also agreed to jointly promote a greater development of China-Russia relations, the statement said.

Putin has expressed Russia's high appreciation for China's constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis, and that Russia is willing to continue to maintain close communication with China, the statement said PTI KJV ZH ZH