Xi congratulates Trump, calls to manage differences by strengthening communication

Beijing, Nov 7 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called for China and the US to find the right way to manage the differences by strengthening dialogue and communication.

CNN reported Xi spoke with Trump to congratulate on his stunning victory, however, Chinese Foreign Ministry declined to respond to a question about it.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term on Wednesday in one of the most remarkable comebacks in the American electoral history.

Xi, in his congratulatory message to Trump, posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, called for the two countries to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

In the message released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi Jinping noted that history tells us that both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community, it said.

It also spoke of finding the right way for China and the United States “to get along with each other” in the new era to the benefit of the two countries and the world.

Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to the US' Vice President-elect J D Vance, the Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, CNN quoted “two sources familiar with the conversation” to report that Xi spoke with Trump to congratulate him on his election victory.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declined to respond to questions about the Xi-Trump phone call.

Mao, however, responded to Trump’s assertion during his poll campaign to increase tariffs on Chinese exports to 60 per cent saying that trade war produces no winners and it is not beneficial to the world.

In his first term, Trump launched a trade war against China by imposing tariffs on over USD 380 billion on Chinese imports in 2018-19 saying that China is ripping off America. His successor Joe Biden has continued the tariffs, denting China's profits.

During his campaign, Trump threatened to impose over 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports which last year accounted for USD 427.2 billion.

Mao also responded to Trump’s reported remarks during the campaign that he will impose 150 per cent to 200 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods if China invades Taiwan.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board in October that he would not have to use military force to prevent a blockade of Taiwan, because President Xi “respects me and he knows I’m [expletive] crazy”, BBC reported.

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, Mao said the Taiwan issue is the “most important and sensitive question” in the China-US relations.

China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan, she said.

“Our position is consistent and clear. The US should abide by the 'One China' principle and joint communiques to properly handle Taiwan related issues so as to avoid harm to our relations to peace stability across the Taiwan strait.

China considers Taiwan was part of its mainland and Xi has been asserting that he will reunify the estranged island through peaceful means thought the Chinese military has been conducting periodic drills to invade Taiwan.

The re-election of Trump after a gap of four years sparked concerns in Beijing that besides increasing tariffs, he would pursue far more vigorous curbs against China.

Trump’s election comes at a time China is facing serious economic headwinds exacerbated by collapse of its mega housing sector resulting in its slowdown.

China also apprehends Trump presidency may affect a change in the dynamics of close China-Russia ties as Trump is regarded far closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Most of the US media reports said Trump’s victory could mean the US withdraws support for Ukraine in war with Russia.

In his campaign, Trump vowed to end the Ukraine-Russia war in “one day.” Any positive shift in US-Russia ties could mark a strategic setback for Xi, who is seeking to build a new coalition to counter United States Indo-Pacific push to contain Beijing, especially in the disputed South China Sea.

China claims most of the South China Sea while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

In Trump's first term, the China-US relations had tensed over a host of his policies, including blocking Chinese tech.

The military relations between the two countries also remained tense under Trump's previous presidency. PTI KJV NPK NPK