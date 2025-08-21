Xi Jinping attends 60th anniversary celebrations of formation of Tibet Autonomous Region

Beijing, Aug 21 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended the 60th founding anniversary celebrations of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) at the Potala Palace square in Tibet’s provincial capital Lhasa.

Xi joined around 20,000 local officials and people from several ethnic groups and walks of life in the celebration, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Potala Palace was the traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lamas - Tibetan spiritual leaders - and served as the centre of political and spiritual authority in Tibet for centuries.

The Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) was officially established by China in 1965 after it annexed the region in 1950. China calls Tibet Xizang.

The Dalai Lama, along with a large group of Tibetans fled to India in 1959 and has lived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala ever since.

The monk celebrated his 90th birthday last month during which he said his successor will be chosen by Gaden Phodrang Trust founded by him in 2015.

China has rejected the Dalai Lama's succession, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.

Xi arrived in Lhasa on Wednesday, his second visit to Tibet since he came to power in 2012. The visit makes him the only Chinese President to have visited Tibet twice.

In his address to local officials after his arrival, Xi stressed the importance of upholding the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) over work related to Tibet.

Without referring to the Dalai Lama, Xi emphasised the need to promote two-way exchanges between Tibet and other parts of China to guide Tibetan Buddhism in adapting itself to socialist society.

Since he came to power, Xi has advocated the sinicisation of all religions including Buddhism and Islam.

Last month, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning spoke to the media about the sinicisation of religions being advocated by the CPC.

“Sinicisation of religion is not about restricting religious practice; rather, all religions must adapt to the social, cultural and historical context of the country. Tibetan Buddhism in China is a prime example of a religion that has integrated Chinese characteristics, exemplifying the process of sinicisation,” she said.

China’s governance of Tibet has historically raised concerns in the Himalayan region and the world, with human rights groups highlighting restrictions on Tibetan Buddhism and cultural practices, Tibetan language, limitations on religious activities, and stricter security measures which intensified after unrest in 2008.

China denies these accusations. In his speech, Xi also made an oblique reference to the construction of a USD 167.8 billion dam, the largest in the world, being built over the Brahmaputra river in Tibet near the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said Tibet should advance major projects such as the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River - the Chinese name for the Brahmaputra. China began construction of the mega dam last month amid concerns over its likely impact on the lower reaches in India and Bangladesh.

China is also set to build the most ambitious rail link connecting Xinjiang province with Tibet, part of which would run near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, according to an official media report here this month.

Speaking about the Sichuan-Xizang Railway project, Xi said these projects should be executed in a vigorous, orderly and effective manner.