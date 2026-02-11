Xi Jinping praises loyalty of rank-and-file of military after top level PLA purge

Beijing, Feb 11 (PTI) After an unprecedented purge of the PLA at the top, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday praised troops at the "grassroots level" for their loyalty to the ruling Communist Party as he made his first public appearance ahead of the Spring Festival after the dismissals.

Describing the past year as highly unusual and extraordinary, the 72-year-old leader said the people's armed forces had advanced in-depth political rectification, effectively addressed various risks and challenges, and undergone "a revolutionary tempering" in the fight against corruption.

Officers and soldiers across the armed forces, especially those at the grassroots level, have been loyal to the Party, faithfully fulfilled their duties, and proven themselves capable and dependable, Xi said in his spring festival greetings to the troops via video link, official media reported on Wednesday.

Two senior Chinese military officials, including the highest-ranking PLA official Gen Zhang Youxia, were placed under investigation last month for serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws and corruption, sending shockwaves among the ranks of the military.

Gen Zhang is the first-ranking Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military headed by Xi.

Zhang's position on the CMC makes him the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military. His removal and subsequent detention left the seven-member CMC with just two, Xi and Gen. Zhang Shengmin, secretary of the discipline inspection body, with remaining positions yet to be filled.

A day after Zhang's removal, the PLA Daily said threatening the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces was one of the reasons why they were placed under investigation.

Different reports also cited reasons like his sharing nuclear secrets with the US and core technical data related to China's nuclear weapons program with the US, besides accepting bribes for promotion of officers surfaced, surprising many as Zhang was Xi’s close confidant for years and assisted the President’s campaign to sack several senior generals, including two defence ministers, on charges of corruption.

The charge of threatening the party’s absolute leadership is regarded very seriously, as the Chinese military, unlike other armed forces of the world, functions under the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which exercises absolute control of the armed forces.

Also making his first public appearance after the big purge of the military, Xi visited primary-level officials and residents in Beijing during a two-day inspection tour from Monday to Tuesday, extending Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people at home and abroad ahead of the festival, which formally begins on Feb 17.

Xi wished them good health, career success, and family happiness. He also wished the country peace and prosperity in the Year of the Horse, ending the year of the Snake, according to China’s lunar calendar.

China will officially shut down for nearly a fortnight to celebrate the New Year. The inspection marked Xi's first local inspection tour in 2026, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Ever since he took over the leadership in 2012, President Xi, who also heads the party and the military, besides the Presidency, has been emphasising that it is imperative for the military to function under the Party leadership.

The party holds the gun, he has been persistently reminding the military generals, emphasising that they must function under the civilian leadership.

In his New Year's message to troops, Xi also asked them to remain vigilant about border security.

"Maintaining combat readiness during holidays is a fine tradition of our armed forces," Xi said, urging the military to stay vigilant and safeguard both national peace and the well-being of the people. PTI KJV ZH ZH