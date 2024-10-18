Xi to attend the BRICS summit at Kazan, interact with various leaders

Beijing, Oct 18 (PTI) China on Friday announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend next week’s BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia during which he will hold in-depth talks with various leaders besides delivering important speeches.

Xi will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia from October 22 to 24 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a brief announcement here.

Later, elaborating on Xi’s participation at the regular media briefing, another spokesperson of the Ministry Mao Ning said during the summit Xi will attend the events including small-group and large-group talks and BRICS Plus Dialogue and deliver important addresses.

“He will also have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on the international landscape, the BRICS practical cooperation, the development of BRICS mechanism and important issues of mutual interest,” she said. PTI KJV NPK NPK