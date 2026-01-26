Xi, Trump among world leaders wishing India on 77th Republic Day

Beijing/Washington, Jan 26 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump were among a host of world leaders who extended their greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day.

India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its cultural heritage, economic growth and military might that included warplanes, indigenously-built missiles, newly-raised units and lethal weapons used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were the chief guests.

Extending his greetings to India, Trump said that “US-India share a historic bond”.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” Trump said.

President Xi described India and China as "good neighbours, friends and partners", saying that achieving "dragon and elephant dancing together" is the right choice for both countries.

Greeting his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu on the 77th Republic Day, President Xi said that India-China relations have continued to improve and develop, aligning with the fundamental interests of both countries and their people, and are of great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X as he recalled his memory of the 75th Republic Day, when he was the chief guest.

"What a wonderful memory of the #RepublicDay we shared together in 2024! My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!" he posted on X.

British King Charles III hailed the enduring India-UK partnership in his Republic Day message to President Murmu.

The 77-year-old monarch's letter to the President, posted on social media, reflected upon the "shared values and mutual respect for the Commonwealth" as Indians around the world commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

As a champion of climate action, Charles specifically highlighted the deepening tie-ups in the field of “sustainability through clean energy initiatives, cooperation on climate finance and initiatives on clean tech and green growth”.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay extended Republic Day greetings to PM Modi and the people of India and wished that the "enduring friendship continue to grow stronger".

"I join the people of Bhutan in extending warm Republic Day greetings to PM @narendramodi Ji, the Government and people of India. This joyous occasion celebrates India’s inspiring journey and reflects the close bonds and shared values between our two nations," he said in a post on X.

Expressing pride in his country’s long-standing relations with India, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka lauded the resilience of Indian democracy based on the wisdom of Indian civilisation.

In his congratulatory messages to President Murmu and PM Modi, Lukashenka underscored that this day reflects the “age-old wisdom of Indian civilisation, which serves as the solid foundation of the world’s largest democracy”.

“Belarus is proud of its long-standing friendly relations with India. I am convinced that our cooperation, based on trust and mutual support, continues to develop steadily and acquire new practical significance,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their greetings on the occasion.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of India steady progress and prosperity,” King Salman’s message read.

He also praised the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and the shared keenness of their peoples to further strengthen them.

The Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of India steady progress and prosperity.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu extended his “warmest greetings” to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the “friendly people of India”.

“This day strongly signifies the commitment of the people of India to uphold the principles of freedom, democracy and good governance. The Maldives wishes to continue our work together to strengthen our excellent ties that have immensely benefited the welfare of the people of both countries,” he said.

In his message on India’s 77th Republic Day, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said his country "attaches great importance to its close partnership with India, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to regional peace and development”.

“Sri Lanka also deeply appreciates India’s consistent support and close collaboration, especially during recent challenges,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also extended its “warmest congratulations to the friendly nation and government of the Republic of India on their Republic Day”.

“We are determined to promote bilateral relations & cooperation in all areas that the two countries deem beneficial to our nations based on mutual respect and our common interests,” it said.

Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in a social media post said, “Happy Republic Day India! On this honorable day, I extend my warmest wishes to @DrSJaishankar and the wonderful people of India. We will continue strengthening our strategic partnership.” Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong posted a photo with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar and said, “Australia’s partnership with India has never been stronger. Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India a very happy Republic Day.” “As India marks this day – and Australia observes our own national day – we honour our shared values and deepening ties,” she said.

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan extended his “warmest congratulations” to Jaishankar and friendly people of India, and said Armenia stands ready to advance ambitious new initiatives across all areas with India & raise our relations to new heights”. PTI TEAM GSP ZH GSP GSP