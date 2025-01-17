Xi, Trump hold telephone talks

Beijing, Jan 17 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media here reported.

The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.

Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. PTI KJV SCY SCY