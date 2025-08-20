Xi visits Lhasa to take part in 60th anniversary celebration of Tibet Autonomous Region

Beijing, Aug 20 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday arrived in Lhasa, Tibet's provincial capital, to mark the 60th anniversary of Tibet's founding as an autonomous region.

Xi, heading a delegation of officials from Beijing, was welcomed by people from various ethnic groups in Tibet, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) was formed officially by China in 1965 after it annexed the region in 1950.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, along with a large group of Tibetans fled to India in 1959, and has lived in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala ever since.

The octogenarian monk celebrated his 90th birthday last month during which he said his successor will be chosen by Gaden Phodrang Trust, which was founded by him in 2015.

China has rejected the Dalai Lama’s succession insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.

China calls Tibet Xizang.

Xi also held separate meetings with representatives of cadres who come to work in Tibet from other parts of the country.

He also met with military officers, along with representatives of grassroots role models and civilian personnel from troops stationed in Lhasa, Xinhua reported.