Yemen fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile at Israel; no casualty

New Delhi: Yemen launched a ballistic missile targeting central Israel early Sunday, setting off air raid sirens across the region.

The missile, confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to have originated from Yemen, was intercepted by Israel's aerial defense systems, resulting in explosions heard over Tel Aviv due to the interception efforts.

The targeting of central Israel represents a bold escalation by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been backed by Iran and have openly declared their actions in solidarity with Palestinian causes against Israel.

The IDF's response was swift, with interceptor missiles launched to neutralize the threat.

The missile was successfully intercepted, preventing any casualties or significant damage on the ground.

Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from Yemen and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 15, 2024

Yemen's Houthis have fired over 220 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at Israel over the past nine months.

These attacks have largely been in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. However, Israel's direct military response to Yemen has been rare, with a notable exception being a strike on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in July 2024, after a Houthi drone attack in Tel Aviv.

There was no official statement from Yemen's Houthi leadership claiming responsibility for the attack, but speculation is rife that this was an intentional escalation.