Yet to make any formal request to join BRICS: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan has tried to downplay the snub from the BRICS, saying it has not yet made a formal request to join it after the bloc ignored Islamabad when it announced its major expansion in years.

On August 24, The leaders of the BRICS nations decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members of the grouping, sealing a long-drawn process.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the details of her weekly briefing on Friday night, a day after the bloc of developing countries added new countries.

“We will examine the latest developments and make a determination about our future engagement with BRICS,” Baloch said.

To a query, if Pakistan was ignored by the bloc, she said Pakistan followed BRICS’ developments in its latest summit in South Africa and also noted its openness to inclusive multilateralism.

“Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and as a member of several multilateral organisations it has always played an important role in global peace and development,” she said.

The spokesperson termed Pakistan as an important developing country that has made “important contributions to promote peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South”.

“We shall continue our efforts at the international fora for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalisation of inclusive multilateralism,” she said.

BRICS initially composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has undertaken major expansion taking its members to eleven, making it more representative of the Global South.

Reportedly several countries are queuing up to join the group but Pakistan may face a challenge due to the presence of India which enjoys veto power to reject its request.