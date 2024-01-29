Egyptian girl singing 'Desh Rangeela' earns praise from PM Modi, people

Cairo (Egypt): A young Egyptian girl, decked up in a traditional Indian ghagra-choli costume, singing the ‘Desh Rangeela’ patriotic song has earned widespread praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Modi’s praise came hours after the Indian embassy here posted a short video clip of the girl singing at the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Indian mission.

“A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song ‘Desh Rangeela’ during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at 'India House'. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians,” the official X handle of the Indian Mission in Egypt posted on Sunday evening.

Less than 24 hours later, the young girl Kariman (the authorities gave only her single name), who sang the Desh Rageela song with flawless diction, Modi posted on his X handle, “This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/I1mbVZuG8c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also reposted the X post by Prime Minister Modi.

The almost one-minute video garnered more than 605 K views after Modi heaped praise on the Egyptian young girl.