Yunus announces 'birth of new Bangladesh' with signing of July Charter

Dhaka, Oct 17 (PTI) Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Friday said a “new Bangladesh” was born with the signing of a joint declaration called the July Charter at a ceremony boycotted by his key ally, student-led National Citizen Party (NCP).

The charter, drafted after marathon talks between the interim government-instituted National Consensus Commission headed by Yunus, and political parties, contains over 80 reform proposals for different sectors.

“It’s the birth of a new Bangladesh,” said Yunus, as leaders of different political parties signed the document at a ceremony at Parliament Complex.

The chief adviser’s press wing said 25 parties including former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami, signed it.

The student-led NCP, floated this year with Yunus’ blessings, declined to sign the charter, alleging that it was signed without ensuring “legal basis”.

The party's convenor Nahid Islam on Thursday said some political parties are signing the document in the name of (national) consensus by "frauding" the people.

At the ceremony, Yunus said that "the nation is indebted to the July fighters", a reference to the protestors who waged a violent street campaign that ousted the then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August 2024.

Hours ahead of the signing ceremony, the National Consensus Commission declared that it brought an amendment to a clause of the charter indemnifying the “July fighters” for their role during the uprising.

Reportedly to appease the NCP, the amended draft also incorporated the words “fascist Awami League” and accused members of law enforcement agencies who carried out killings to support the ousted regime.

Awami League was not part of the discussions as the interim government had disbanded its activities under an executive order until its leaders were tried. Most of the Awami League leaders are in jail or on the run at home and abroad.

Ahead of the charter's signing, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the signing ceremony's stage, demanding state recognition, legal protection and rehabilitation for those injured during the demonstrations last year that ousted Hasina.

Police fired teargas and used batons and sound grenades to disperse the protesters after they refused to vacate the area.