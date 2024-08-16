Yunus expands interim Bangladesh government by inducting four more advisers

Dhaka, Aug 16 (PTI) The interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus was expanded on Friday with four more advisers joining his team.

The new advisers are Wahiduddin Mahmud, an economist, Ali Imam Majumdar, former cabinet secretary, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, former power secretary, and Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

With these four, the strength of the members in the interim government's advisory council rose to 21.

Yunus and 13 other advisers were sworn in on August 8, four days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government amid an uprising over government job quota reforms. Two advisers were sworn in on August 11 and one a day after.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oaths to the four new advisers at Bangabhaban, the seat of the government.

Wahiduddin Mahmud was an adviser to the 1996 caretaker government while Majumdar was appointed as special assistant to this interim government's chief adviser on August 12, the news portal said. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK