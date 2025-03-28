Yunus seeks Chinese master plan for Bangladesh’s river management

Dhaka, Mar 28 (PTI) Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Friday sought a 50-year master plan from Beijing for its river water management, including that of the Teesta river, co-shared by the Indian upstream region, calling China the “master of water management”.

“We have come here to learn from you; how we can make water resources useful to people,” state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted him as saying.

Yunus is on a four-day visit to China and met Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier on Friday.

The BSS report said, during a meeting with Chinese water resources minister Li Guoying, Yunus, effectively the prime minister, praised Chinese water and flood management system, saying the country did wonder in managing some of the intractable water issues.

“We have the same problem that you have. So, we'll be happy if you share your experiences,” he said, adding being a delta crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers “water gives us life, but sometimes it becomes an enemy” particularly due to increased population for infrastructure developments.

He particularly pointed out the issues related to the 'Teesta River System' but added, however, that “Bangladesh's problem lies not just with one river, but with the (entire) system”.

The Chinese minister, the BSS said, acknowledged that China and Bangladesh share a similar challenge in water management and promised technical support and expertise to Bangladesh.

Yunus earlier held a meeting with President Xi while the two sides later issued a joint statement saying they agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as hydrological forecasting, flood prevention and disaster reduction, river dredging, integrated water resources development and management and sharing of related technologies.

“The Bangladeshi side welcomed Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP)," the joint statement said.

The previous Hasina government wanted India to do the Teesta river basin project.

The two sides, it said, spoke positively of the signing of the Implementation Plan of the MoU on Exchange of Hydrological Information of the Yarlung Zanbo-Jamuna River, a river originating from China entered Bangladesh crossing a large Indian terrain.

The statement also said that Bangladesh and China also agreed to strengthen exchanges on maritime affairs and hold a new round of Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation at an appropriate time.

“Bangladesh welcomes Chinese companies to participate in the Mongla Port Facilities Modernisation and Expansion Project, and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to further develop the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) in Chattogram,” the statement added.

According to BSS, China also planned to lend some USD 400 million in Bangladesh’s southwestern Mongla seaport modernisation project, some USD 350 million in the development of the China Industrial Economic Zone and another USD 150 million as technical assistance.

“The rest of the amount would come as grants and other forms of lending,” the BSS report added. PTI AR NPK NPK