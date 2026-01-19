Yunus seeks 'yes' vote for reform agenda in upcoming B'desh referendum

Dhaka/New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday sought a "yes" vote for his administration's reform package in the upcoming referendum alongside Bangladesh's general elections in a changed political landscape.

The referendum will be held alongside the elections on February 12.

"Vote 'Yes' to build the state according to your expectations. By choosing 'Yes,' you open the door to creating a new Bangladesh," Yunus said in a televised address, adding that the consent for the reform proposals would free the country from discrimination, exploitation and oppression.

He said that if the reform package is passed, no individual would be able serve as prime minister for more than 10 years, while the judiciary would function independently. He added that a bicameral parliamentary system would be introduced, with the formation of an upper house, which would maintain a balance of power.

"The president will not be able to pardon convicted criminals at will. All power will not be concentrated in the hands of the prime minister (if the people cast a 'yes' vote)," Yunus said.

He announced an 84-point reform proposal called "July National Charter-2025" in a drummed-up ceremony on October 17 following a protracted consultation between the political parties and the National Consensus Commission, headed by himself.

Unveiling the charter, Yunus said Bangladesh "embraced civilisation" with the signing of the document and described the ceremony as the "birth of a New Bangladesh".

Yunus' address came as the government apparatus launched a campaign to motivate voters to cast a "yes" vote in the plebiscite.

Earlier, industries adviser in Yunus' interim advisory council Adilur Rahman Khan called those raising questions about the government campaigning for the upcoming referendum "fugitive forces", a skewed reference to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League.

Riaz, the key author of the charter, on Saturday said, “There is no prohibition anywhere in the Constitution, existing laws, or the RPO regarding this matter".

Political parties, including the forerunner Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of Tarique Rahman and Jamaat-e-Islami, signed the charter, getting their notes of dissent on several proposals, but are not seen campaigning in favour of the “yes” vote.

Meanwhile, the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), which was floated with Yunus’ blessing last year and whose leaders were key figures of the July Uprising that toppled the past regime on August 5, 2024, did not sign the document but is actively campaigning for the "yes" vote.

Several legal experts, however, questioned the legitimacy of the referendum itself since the Bangladesh Constitution has no provision for such a plebiscite.

“Most of the decisions taken in the July Charter, including those in the gazette, are contrary to the current Constitution,” leading jurist Swadhin Malik said.

He said that since the Constitution was still in force, the president cannot legally sign this gazette. He added it could have been acceptable if the Constitution had been annulled or suspended under martial law.

“Since neither has happened, everything should proceed according to the existing Constitution,” Malik said.

The referendum ballot features a single question covering four major reform areas of the July Charter, and voters are instructed to vote "yes" if they agree more strongly with the proposals and "no" if they disagree.

According to critics, a "yes/no" voting could appear difficult for voters to choose, as the charter contains multiple complex reforms, and even informed voters might support some changes but oppose others.