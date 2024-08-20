Yunus to head foundation to be set up for victims of violence in student-led protests

Dhaka, Aug 20 (PTI) Bangladesh on Tuesday decided to set up a foundation to take care of the families of those killed and injured in the unprecedented student-led violent protests that ultimately led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Over 600 people, including 44 police personnel and at least 30 children, have been killed since the massive protest by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in July.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following the massive protest by students against the controversial quota system. Yunus, 84, took oath as the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government on August 8.

“Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will head the Foundation, which will include an Adviser of the Interim Government, student representatives, and the family members of the deceased and injured,” the state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS), said quoting a press release from the Press Wing of Yunus’ office.

“We can never forget the contributions of the students and people who sacrificed their lives and who were grievously wounded while participating in the protests against the dictatorship,” Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said.

“It is my duty and our national duty to stand by their side. We will do whatever is needed to take good care of the wounded and families of the deceased as soon as possible,” the BSS quoted Yunus as saying.

Earlier, the official X handle of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh posted the announcement and said the modalities of the Foundation would be announced very soon.

Arrangements have been made for their medical and family needs, the BSS said, adding, “Dedicated government departments and officials would be assigned in this regard.” Citizens and the Bangladeshi diaspora have been urged to contribute to the Foundation, it added.

Soon after taking over as the Chief Adviser, Yunus has been pushing for several important decisions, which, according to him, are necessary to pacify the agitated citizens and also to bring the economy back on track.

Earlier in the day, women leaders met with Yunus urging swift action on the treatment of those injured in recent violence and the establishment of a judicial reforms commission to prevent a recurrence of past mistakes.

The Daily Star newspaper said that during the meeting, held at the state guesthouse Jamuna, the women leaders presented a series of recommendations aimed at curbing violence against women and ensuring fair recruitment processes.

The chief adviser responded positively to their suggestions, it added.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen murder cases have been filed against Hasina, holding her responsible for the deaths of students and ordinary citizens during the police crackdown leading to the historic day of August 5 when her 15-plus-year rule described as 'autocratic' by her opponents ended.