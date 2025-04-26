Zelenskyy calls for a comprehensive ceasefire across air, land, and sea

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called for an unconditional ceasefire across air, land, and sea, describing it as the "first step towards establishing a just peace" for Ukraine with "strong security guarantees."

His remarks came during a high-profile diplomatic visit to Rome, against the backdrop of the funeral of Pope Francis, which brought several world leaders together.

Zelenskyy’s remarks came on the same day the Kremlin confirmed Russia’s willingness to negotiate without preconditions, following President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s statement marked a rare softening in Moscow’s position, which until now had been tied to demands over Ukraine’s territorial concessions and NATO ambitions.

The near-simultaneous signals from Kyiv and Moscow have injected fresh, albeit cautious, optimism into the stalled peace process, though deep mutual mistrust and ongoing battlefield violence remain formidable hurdles.

Speaking from a historic Roman estate after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky stressed that "only strong guarantees can ensure lasting peace and protect people's lives."

The call marks a significant escalation of Kyiv’s diplomatic efforts and underscores Ukraine’s twin objectives: securing immediate relief from the conflict’s devastating toll and locking in international support for its long-term security.

Zelenskyy’s proposal builds on earlier diplomatic progress made during the US-brokered talks in Riyadh in March 2025, which had produced a limited ceasefire agreement focused on the Black Sea and energy infrastructure. That deal allowed Russia to maintain agricultural exports and safeguarded key navigation routes, but fell short of addressing combat operations on land.

By seeking a broader ceasefire, Zelenskyy appears to be leveraging rare diplomatic momentum to widen the scope of negotiations, analysts said.

"The goal is not merely to pause the fighting, but to fundamentally shift the trajectory of the war," a European diplomat familiar with the talks told NewsDrum.in.

Diplomacy at the margins of mourning

The funeral of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica served as a moment of solemn unity but quickly evolved into a platform for high-stakes diplomacy.

Zelenskyy held brief talks with US President Donald Trump inside the Basilica, with Trump later posting on Truth Social that Ukraine and Russia were "very close to a deal." Trump urged both sides to meet "at very high levels" to finalise a possible ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Macron’s meeting with Zelensky appeared more substantive. Captured in a series of images shared by international media, the two leaders were seen deep in conversation in a shaded garden, with Macron reportedly offering support after what was described as a "tough" interaction between Trump and Zelensky.

Macron later confirmed that Zelensky had conveyed Ukraine’s readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and urged Russia to demonstrate a "genuine desire for peace."

What Zelensky means by "strong guarantees"

Zelensky’s reference to "strong guarantees" has reignited debate about what security architecture Ukraine envisions in a post-war scenario.

Since rejecting ceasefire proposals that would freeze Russian territorial gains in 2022, Zelensky’s government has consistently pushed for robust security assurances. These include NATO-style protection mechanisms, international monitoring of ceasefire agreements, and phased discussions over Crimea's status.

A draft "Ukraine Deal Framework," reported by Reuters and CNN, outlines terms under which the US and third-party countries would oversee a ceasefire, monitor violations, and provide interim security guarantees pending a final settlement.

Analysts suggest that the guarantees likely involve:

The withdrawal of Russian forces to pre-invasion lines.

Legally binding international security commitments.

Gradual NATO integration with special defense clauses.

Ukraine's 2024 "Victory Plan" also outlined proposals for joint EU-U.S. investments in Ukraine’s critical sectors to bolster resilience.