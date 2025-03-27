Video: Zelenskyy predicts Putin’s death could end Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will die soon" and added that this could bring an end to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy was speaking on a French TV channel programme.

JUST IN: 🇺🇦🇷🇺 Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian President Putin "will die soon." pic.twitter.com/YJuMhDHj4n — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 26, 2025

Zelenskyy’s comments come amid a series of separate meetings between American, Russian and Ukrainian interlocutors are taking place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh over a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

It has been a struggle to reach even a limited, 30-day ceasefire — which Moscow and Kyiv agreed to in principle last week -- with both sides continuing to attack each other with drones and missiles.

Russia and Ukraine have also taken differing interpretations of what a possible partial ceasefire would look like, and disagreed over what kinds of targets would be included in a pause — even after US President Donald Trump spoke with the leaders of both countries to advance a deal.

Yet despite the numerous sticking points — the White House has said a partial ceasefire would include ending attacks on “energy and infrastructure,” while the Kremlin declared that the agreement referred more narrowly to “energy infrastructure” — attempts to secure safe commercial shipping in the Black Sea appeared to garner support in principle from both parties, though no specific agreements have been announced.