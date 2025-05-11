International

Zelenskyy welcomes Putin’s proposal, presses for ceasefire before peace talks

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File photo)

Kyiv (AP): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is pleased to see that Russia is finally engaging with finding an end to the war, but there must be a ceasefire before peace talks can start.

Calling it a “positive sign,” he said that “the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in remarks to the media overnight effectively rejected the ceasefire proposal and proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 instead.

Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia ukraine ceasefire Russia Ukraine war