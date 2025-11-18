'Zero tolerance', 'no whitewashing': Jaishankar on terrorism at SCO meeting in Russia

Moscow, Nov 18 (PTI) India on Tuesday said that the world must display "zero tolerance" towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, asserting that there can be no justification, no looking away and "no whitewashing".

"As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism, and will exercise it," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting here.

Jaishankar said India believes that the SCO must "adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda, and reform its working methods".

"We will contribute positively and fully to these objectives," he said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

In July 2023, Iran became the new permanent member of the SCO at an India-hosted virtual summit of the grouping.

"We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed," he said.

"It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing," the EAM said.

Jaishnkar also emphasised on the prevailing economic situation globally and the importance of fostering greater cultural ties in the influential bloc.

"We assess the global economic situation to be particularly uncertain and volatile currently. Supply side risks have been aggravated by demand side complexities. There is consequently an urgent requirement to de-risk and diversify. This is best done by as many of us, forging the widest possible economic links," he said.

For that to happen, it is essential that this process be "fair, transparent and equitable," the EAM said.

"India's endeavours to conclude free trade agreements with many of us here are relevant," Jaishankar said.

And, India's long-standing ties with SCO members makes it particularly pertinent, he added.

"As a civilisational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. Facilitating greater interaction between our intellectuals, artists, sports people and cultural icons will pave the way for greater understanding across the SCO," the external affairs minister said.