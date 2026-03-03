Zionists orchestrated Iran war to expand Israel's influence on Pak border: Asif

Islamabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday claimed that the Zionists orchestrated the Iran war to expand Israel’s influence on the border of Pakistan.

“From the establishment of Israel on the land of Palestine until today, every catastrophe that has befallen the Islamic world, every war imposed upon it, will show the direct or indirect hand of Zionist ideology and the state,” Asif in a post on X.

He claimed that Zionism has controlled the world's economic system for a century.

Asif said that despite Iran's readiness for agreement, “a war has been imposed upon them, and its agenda, orchestrated by the Zionists, includes bringing Israel's influence right up to Pakistan's border”.

“The joint single point agenda of Afghanistan, Iran, and India will then be enmity towards Pakistan, making our borders insecure, surrounding us with enemies from all sides, and turning Pakistan into a vassal state,” he claimed.

He urged 250 million Pakistanis that, regardless of their political or religious affiliations, they should “understand this conspiracy and the intentions of our eternal enemies”.

Asif said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and the might of its armed forces is recognised worldwide. He also paid tribute to those who played a role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. PTI SH ZH ZH