Zuckerberg regrets not being vocal against Biden admin pressure on COVID content censorship

New Delhi: In a recent letter to the US Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accused the Biden administration of exerting significant pressure on Meta to censor certain content on its platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the letter addressed to the US House of Representatives, Zuckerberg claimed that in 2021, senior officials, including those from the White House, repeatedly pressed Meta to remove specific COVID-19-related content, including humour and satire.

He expressed regret for not being more vocal against this pressure, acknowledging that while the decision to remove content ultimately rested with Meta, the company’s response to the pressure was a mistake.