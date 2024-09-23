New Delhi: The election battle in Haryana is heating up, with the Congress in its manifesto, offering seven guarantees, while the BJP counters with a comprehensive 20-point manifesto. These two parties are the primary contenders, and their promises could significantly influence the future of Haryana over the next five years.

In the midst of this political showdown, it's common for parties to make extravagant promises, often labeled as "freebies." However, the pressing question remains: which of these pledges are financially feasible, and which are simply ploys to win votes?

BJP’s promises in Haryana

The BJP has introduced several welfare initiatives in Haryana, such as the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which promises ₹2,100 per month to women, and the Grihini Yojana, which offers LPG cylinders for ₹500. Additionally, the Awwal Balika Yojana aims to provide scooters to female college students in rural areas. While these initiatives could strain the state’s finances, the BJP’s track record of implementing similar promises in other states without causing fiscal crises works in its favor.

Congress’ expanding guarantees in Haryana

Congress has escalated its freebie politics, starting with five guarantees in Karnataka, which helped it secure power there. The party later increased the number of guarantees to six in Telangana, managing to unseat the BRS government. Now, Congress believes that its seven guarantees in Haryana will end its decade-long political drought.

Some of Congress' key promises include ₹2,000 per month for women aged 18 to 60, 300 units of free electricity, and free medical treatment worth up to ₹25 lakh. They have also pledged LPG cylinders for ₹500. However, Congress’ history of failing to deliver on such promises raises concerns. In states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, the party has faced criticism for making populist promises that haven’t been sustainable.

Himachal Pradesh’s financial struggles post-Congress promises

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress' freebie promises have plunged the state into a financial crisis. Public employees, who were guaranteed the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), now face delays in receiving their salaries and pensions. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has even announced that ministers will forego salaries for two months due to the state treasury's dire condition. With Himachal's debt approaching ₹90,000 crore, the CM has admitted that many subsidies offered to the public may need to be reconsidered.

Early warning signs in Karnataka!

In Karnataka, just 18 months into Congress' tenure, signs of financial strain have begun to emerge. According to The Hindu, ministers in the Siddaramaiah government are urging the leadership to reconsider implementing all five guarantees for the full five years, as developmental projects have stalled. Free bus travel for women, a key election promise, has led to ₹295 crore in operational losses for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) within three months. Wion reported that the state government might need to increase bus fares by 20% to offset these losses.

Congress’ promises to farmers – misleading?

Since losing power at the national level, Congress has often attempted to win over farmers with enticing promises. Despite being in power for a decade, Congress failed to seriously address the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP). Now, it is promising legal guarantees on MSP to lure voters. Meanwhile, the BJP government in Haryana has already included 24 crops under MSP, a step Congress failed to take during its tenure.

Can Congress deliver jobs to the youth?

Another key promise from Congress is the creation of 200,000 permanent jobs for young people. However, given the previous Hooda government’s reputation for corruption and inefficiency, these claims are met with skepticism. Trusting Congress' ability to deliver on employment promises, considering its past, is challenging for many voters.

Congress’ record on drugs – empty promises?

Congress has also vowed to make Haryana a drug-free state. A similar promise was made during the 2017 Punjab elections, with the party leveraging the popular film Udta Punjab in its campaign. However, neither the Congress government during its five years in power nor the current AAP administration has made significant strides toward this goal in Punjab. Expecting similar promises to be fulfilled in Haryana seems unrealistic.

Voter dissatisfaction with Congress promises

Congress’ pledge to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Haryana is another point of contention. Looking at the financial mess in Himachal Pradesh, where OPS has become a burden, many voters have started losing faith in Congress' ability to deliver. This sentiment was evident in recent elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Rahul Gandhi’s promise of transferring ₹8,000 monthly to women was soundly rejected by the electorate.

Why BJP’s promises are more trustworthy

On the other hand, the BJP has built a reputation for delivering on its promises. In 2019, the party began providing stipends to farmers, not as an election promise but while in power, and this continues to this day. The Ladli Behna scheme in Madhya Pradesh, introduced by the BJP government, has gained widespread popularity. Similar schemes, such as the Mahatari Bandhan in Chhattisgarh and the Subhadra scheme in Odisha, reflect the BJP’s commitment to welfare.

BJP’s welfare initiatives are backed by detailed roadmaps outlining how funds will be raised and allocated. The party’s promises come with a sense of credibility, particularly because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. With Modi at the helm, BJP’s guarantees have consistently resonated with voters, election after election, both in Haryana and across India.

While Congress is attempting to woo voters with populist guarantees, its track record in other states raises doubts about the feasibility of its promises. The BJP, with its proven governance model and well-planned welfare schemes, may be better positioned to earn voters’ trust in Haryana’s upcoming election.