'Kamal' to have a new 'Nath' in BJP amid resistance from party leaders

New Delhi: Even as senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath landed in New Delhi, it is being speculated that the decades old Gandhi family confidante might join the Bhartiya Janata Party soon.

Advertisment

Seeing a possible saffron wave on the ground, in the aftermath of Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader has decided to call it quits, a NewsDrum report confirmed earlier on Saturday.

Kamal Nath had once joked, “I am the only kamal in the congress."

He also has the distinction of being seen in proximity to the Gandhis – from Sanjay Gandhi to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia, and now her children.

Advertisment

However, the era seems to be reaching to an end, giving one of the hardest ever jolts to the Congress' first family.

Sources stated that while talks between senior BJP leaders leaders and Kamal Nath had been going on for the past several weeks, the joining is likely to take place of over in the next few days.

Top level sources revealed that the deal between the party and Kamal Nath is an assurance of family fiefdom, Chhindwara, to remain with them while and assurance of a ministerial berth for the son in the state or central government.

Advertisment

However, with Kamalnath's name being associated with 1984 anti Sikh riots, the joining process has hasn't been easy.

There has been resistance from several quarters within the party, as many leaders do not want an accused in the anti-Sikh riots to be taken into the saffron party's fold.

The resistance to Kamal Nath's entry to the saffron fold has been tremendous with several party leaders expressing their displeasure to the top leadership that taking him would not resolve or add to the parties appeal ahead of Lok sabha 24.

Advertisment

Even Ashok Chavan's entry didn't generate as much resistance, sources said.

Securing Nakul's political future?

It is widely believed that Kamalnath agreed to joining the BJP in an effort to save the political relevance of his son Nakul and maintain the continuity of his own legacy.

Advertisment

Kamal Nath is understood to have gauged the mood of voters on the ground and decided to save the family constituency, Chhindwara.

This strategic entry into the opposition camp is expected to provide much needed relief and boost to the sagging fortunes of the Nath family, sources said.

With 29 Lok Sabha seats, Madhya Pradesh has been important in the BJP's scheme of things for the past several years.

Advertisment

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP party had secured 27 seats in 2014 general election while it had bettered its performance and secured 28 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The only Lok Sabha seat not coloured saffron was Chhindwara.

By bringing Kamalnath and his son to the BJP, the saffron party leadership hopes to fulfil the prospects of securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s targeted 370 figure for the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.