Audi India launches Audi Q7 in a new avatar; check features, price

Mumbai: German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday launched the new Audi Q7 in India.

The company said that the new Audi Q7 represents the perfect fusion of dynamic sportiness and refined elegance, where every detail embodies sophistication and power.

“With its striking design updates and cutting-edge technology, the new Audi Q7 sets a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment,” the carmaker added.

Variant Introductory Price (ex-showroom) Audi Q7 Premium Plus INR 88, 66, 000 Audi Q7 Technology INR, 97, 81, 000

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “To date, we have sold over 10,000 Audi Q7’s in India and this is a testament to the continued desire and love to own our flagship that has for many years been the best seller. The new Audi Q7 boasts a new design, several updated features and with quattro all-wheel drive and a 3L V6 engine - I am confident that this new Audi Q7 is going to continue to attract SUV buyers who love to drive and also, be driven.”

Highlights:

Drive and Performance:

· Powered by a robust 3.0L V6 TFSI engine delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, enhanced with a 48V Mild Hybrid technology for superior performance and efficiency.

· Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h, showcasing its impressive performance capabilities.

· quattro permanent all-wheel drive for superior traction and stability across all driving conditions.

· Equipped with adaptive air suspension and Audi drive select with 7 driving modes, including an off-road mode, for a versatile driving experience.

· Features a smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic transmission for seamless power delivery.

Exterior:

· Bold new design featuring Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators and LED rear combination lamps, enhancing both visibility and style.

· Introduction of new R20 alloy wheels with a sophisticated 5 twin-spoke design.

· New single-frame grille with vertical droplet inlay design, enhancing the vehicle's commanding presence.

· New air intake and bumper design for a more aggressive and sporty look.

· New diffuser including redesigned exhaust system trims, adding to the Q7's dynamic appeal.

· New 2-dimensional rings on the front and rear, emphasizing Audi's modern brand identity.

· Available in five striking colors - Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.

Comfort and Technology:

· Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera for effortless parking and enhanced safety.

· Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation for convenient access.

· 4-zone climate control with air ionizer and aromatization for a premium cabin experience.

· Adaptive windscreen wipers with integrated wash nozzles for improved visibility in adverse weather conditions.

Interior and Infotainment:

· Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus provides a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster.

· Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System with 19 speakers and 730 watts output for an immersive audio experience.

· Seven-seater configuration with electrically foldable third-row seats for maximum versatility.

· MMI Navigation plus with touch response for intuitive control of vehicle functions.

· New Cedar Brown cricket leather upholstery with memory feature for the driver seat.

· Audi Phone box with wireless charging for convenient connectivity.

· Two striking interior colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

Safety:

· Lane Departure Warning system to help prevent unintentional lane drifting.

· Eight airbags strategically placed throughout the cabin for optimal protection.

· Electronic Stabilization Program for enhanced vehicle stability and control.

Ownership benefits:

· 2-year standard warranty

· 10-year complimentary Road Side Assistance with an option to buy an extended warranty extension up to 7 years.

· 7-year periodic maintenance and comprehensive maintenance packages