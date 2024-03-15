From Dragonfruit to Kiwi, over 50 Pani Puri flavours created by a Chef in Maharashtra

New Delhi: In a delightful blend of culinary artistry and creativity, Food Scientist & Chef Neha Deepak Shah of Mumbai, known for her impressive journey as the runner-up of MasterChef Season 4, has continued to captivate the gastronomic world.

Shah's latest endeavour features an impressive array of 52 flavours of Pani Puri, showcasing her innovative spirit while celebrating the diverse palette of Indian cuisine.

Tune in to the sixth episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ on HistoryTV18, premiering this Monday, 18th of March at 8 PM, to witness Shah's culinary feat. The landmark tenth season of the series promises to entertain, motivate, and inspire viewers with fascinating stories of individuals who have left their mark through unique talents, social initiatives, technological innovations, record-breaking achievements, and quirky interests.

With over 1 million followers on social media, Shah has gained recognition for her inventive recipes and her knack for introducing new flavours to various dishes. Join in as ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ brings you this mouthwatering tale of culinary innovation, alongside other remarkable stories from across the nation including the story of a special pen from Telangana that rivals missiles in might!