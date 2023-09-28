Grasim owned, fabric brand, SOKTAS open its first exclusive outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Soktas, a luxurious cotton fabrics brand by Grasim Industries, part of Aditya Birla Group, today announced the opening of its first-ever exclusive brand outlet in India at Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The store was inaugurated by actor and director of Kannada Cinema - Darling Krishna and Mr. Jasvinder Kataria, COO – Domestic Textiles, Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Group.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Jasvinder Kataria, shared his excitement saying, "The launch of SOKTAS' first ever exclusive retail outlet in Bengaluru is a significant milestone for us. Our fabrics are not just textiles; they are expressions of elegance and sophistication. We are thrilled to bring a world of premium luxury cotton fabrics to the city's fashion-forward men. With our Turkish heritage and unwavering commitment to quality, SOKTAS is set to redefine the way Bengalureans experience fine fabrics."

Soktas is poised to redefine the world of fashion with its exceptional range of premium cotton shirting fabrics, made with 100% premium cotton and natural blends. Each piece of fabric is meticulously created using super-fine, high-quality yarns, resulting in an impeccable finish and a luxurious feel. Encompassing over 1000 square feet of space which is spread across two levels, the outlet in Jayanagar is designed to provide customers with an immersive shopping experience, showcasing an exquisite range of fabrics that cater to diverse fashion preferences and providing bespoke solutions for every custom tailoring need.

While inviting Bengaluru to shop at Soktas, actor Darling Krishna shared, “As an actor, I have always been captivated by the spirit of Bengaluru. The city consistently stays ahead in all fields ranging from sports to technology to entertainment. Now, there will be a brand in Namma Bengaluru that shares my vibe of being ahead in life. I am thrilled to personally experience Soktas and its exceptional range of luxurious cotton fabrics and elevate my style game.”

Mr Kataria further added, "With this inaugural store, we lay the foundation for an ambitious plan to establish Soktas as the go-to brand for bespoke solutions, preferred by today's discerning and fashion-forward men. What makes this moment even more electrifying is the launch of our new brand campaign, 'Always Ahead.’ This campaign embodies our commitment to constant reinvention, pushing boundaries with limitless possibilities in patterns, textures, and designs, echoing the spirit of our ambitious and discerning consumers who appreciate life's finer things. The Soktas Man challenges conventions, values quality and sophistication, and embraces individuality in style choices."

SOKTAS believes in responsible sourcing and ethical practices, ensuring that every fabric tells a story of quality and consciousness. The brand's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its certifications, including GOTS, OEKOTEX, and ISO – 9001.

SOKTAS sells through 3000+ multi-brand premium fabric retail outlets across India. The grand opening of SOKTAS' exclusive outlet in Jayanagar promises to be a landmark event in the world of luxury fabrics offering its customers multi-weave patterns such as premium jacquards, fil-coupe jacquards, and clip dobby fabrics, among others. Visit SOKTAS, Shop No. 22/136, 9th Main Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560011 to experience the touch of luxury that is SOKTAS.