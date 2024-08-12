Prajakta Koli joins IOC's Let’s Move initiative and Marathon Pour Tous during Paris Olympics

New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has partnered with Indian content creator, actress and climate activist Prajakta Koli for its ground-breaking initiative, Let’s Move.

In a noteworthy feat, she participated in Marathon Pour Tous during the Olympic Games on August 10th, 2024 for a unique night run. The 10km run established Koli as the first-ever Indian content creator and the only non-sporting celebrity to partner with the IOC this year.

Koli, best known for her relatable and engaging content on her digital channel 'MostlySane,' leveraged her massive social media following of over 17 million followers across social media channels to inspire young Indians following the Olympic Games. Through this innovative partnership, she promoted the themes of sportsmanship, equality and sustainability, and celebrated the excellence of athletes on the world's biggest sporting stage.

Prajakta Koli who recently made her debut in theatre with the play ‘External Affairs’ expressed her excitement and stated, "I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with the Olympics. The games represent the pinnacle of human potential, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. I can't wait to use my platform to share my experience and ignite the passion for sports and wellbeing in my audience, especially young people across India. It’s time to move more, every day, anywhere, anyhow!”

As part of this first-of-its-kind partnership, Koli will champion the Let's Move Olympic initiative launched last year in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). This initiative highlights the positive impact of sports on physical and mental wellbeing. This year, for the first time in Olympic history, a mass participation running event, the Marathon Pour Tous (Marathon For All), was held during the games where over a couple thousand runners took to the streets of Paris.

This partnership marks a significant step for the IOC's efforts to connect with younger demographics and broaden the reach of the Olympics in India, a nation with a burgeoning sports fanbase. Additionally, Let’s Move and Celebrate directly contributes to the Olympism365 priority area of “Sport, Health and Active Communities”, which is focused on ensuring that more people, from more diverse backgrounds, can enjoy the mental and physical benefits of participating in sport and physical activity.