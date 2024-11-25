What makes Indians buy their daily milk? Godrej Jersey Milk Report reveals

New Delhi: More than half of Indian (54%) consumers ranked quality of milk as a top priority while purchasing milk, revealed Godrej Jersey’s Milk Report.

Leading to the National Milk Day on November 26, the report also revealed that Indians are ready to increase milk consumption if they are assured of milk quality and safety.

Titled ‘Bottoms Up…India Says Cheers to Milk!’ the comprehensive study covering consumer responses from Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, provides valuable insights into evolving consumer preferences and industry trends.

Beyond quality considerations, the report highlights shifting consumer awareness and expectations in the dairy sector, serving as a crucial resource for industry stakeholders and policymakers.

The survey found that hygiene was a key factor while purchasing the milk for the consumers based out of Pune and Chennai (31% each) followed by Bangalore (30%) and Hyderabad (28%).

When it came to unadulteration of milk as an important aspect for purchase, consumers from Mumbai and Pune (33% each) were at the top followed by Bangalore (29%) and Delhi (28%).

Type of packaging was given the least priority while making the purchase of milk across the cities.

Additionally, as per the respondents, their purchase and consumption of milk is also dependent on the advice from doctors and family friends and 70 per cent of consumers are willing to pay premium for high-quality and safe milk.

Commenting on the findings, Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey, said, “During the survey we found that consumers milk purchasing, and consumption preference is dependent on hygienic sourcing and processing coupled with packaging and assurance of no adulteration. Hence on the National Milk Day, this data serves as a reminder that the principles of the White Revolution – quality, transparency, and consumer trust – remain as relevant today as they were first championed.”