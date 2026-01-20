1 arrested, 2 minors detained for beating dog to death in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested and two minors detained in Ranchi on Tuesday for allegedly beating a dog to death with bricks and sticks, a video of which went viral on social media, police said.

The incident happened in Shalimar Bazar in the Dhurwa police station area on Sunday, they said.

In the purported video, around 20 seconds long, some people were seen tying up a dog and beating it to death with bricks and sticks.

"We made the arrest after a formal complaint was filed by a woman. We have also seized the mobile phone that was used to record the video," said SP (City) Paras Rana.

"Two minors have also been detained in this case," he said.

The carcass of the dog has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Raids are being conducted to nab the others involved in this incident, police said.