1 arrested with cough syrup consignment in Odisha's Sonepur

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) One person was arrested with a huge consignment of cough syrups in Odisha's Sonepur district, police said on Sunday.

Around 9,000 cough syrup bottles were in the consignment, which was being illegally transported from Bargarh to Sonepur, they said.

"One person was arrested, while efforts are underway to nab other accused persons, who managed to escape from the spot," said Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak.

Two vehicles were seized in the operation, he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM