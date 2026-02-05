1 arrested with elephant tusks in Assam's Darrang

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) A person was arrested in Assam's Darrang district with several elephant tusks, cumulatively weighing 9.6 kg, a statement said on Thursday.

The anti-smuggling unit of the Customs Division in Guwahati made the arrest from Hazarikapara in the Sipajhar area, it said.

"The operation was launched based on specific intelligence developed by customs officers indicating that an individual in possession of elephant tusks was seeking prospective buyers," the statement said.

Acting on the input, a team of officers searched a residential premises, leading to the recovery of the contraband wildlife items, it said.

"The seized items along with the apprehended individuals are being handed over to the jurisdictional forest authority for further investigation and necessary legal action," it added. PTI TR TR SOM