1 arrested with heroin in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) A person was arrested with heroin in Assam’s Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the arrest was made from Rajghat in Dholai on the basis of intelligence inputs.

"Busting the drug network. In an intel-backed anti-narcotics op carried out by @cacharpolice at Rajghat, Dholai, 148.40 gms of heroin were seized," Sarma said in a post on X on Friday.

"One individual has been arrested. Our relentless drive against drugs continues," he added, lauding the police on the successful operation. PTI SSG SSG SOM