1 arrested with heroin in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon, Nov 12 (PTI) A person was arrested with heroin in Assam's Nagaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Three vehicles and cash were also seized in the same operation that was carried out on Saturday, he said.

"Taking action on reliable information, @nagaonpolice conducted an operation and recovered 464 gram of heroin at Gerukamukh village in Nagaon," he posted on X.

In the operation, Rs 1.92 lakh in cash, a motorcycle and two SUVs were also seized, he said.

"One person has been apprehended in this connection," the CM wrote, congratulating the state police on the operation. PTI SSG SOM