Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) A person was arrested with two leopard skins in Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police conducted a raid near Deer Park of the Kuanria Dam in Daspalla area on Sunday and made the seizures, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.

The skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for examination, police said. PTI BBM BBM SOM