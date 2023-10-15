1 booked in UP for 'objectionable' social media posts against PM on Israel-Hamas conflict

Bareilly (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a man on Sunday for allegedly making an objectionable social media post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Israel-Hamas conflict, police said.

Danish Ansari has been named in the case that was registered at the Hafizganj police station on Sunday evening, they said and added that he is at large.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Mukesh Mishra said that Ansari, a resident of Kunwarpur Banjaria, wrote a number of objectionable posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

These posts were against the prime minister and supported the Hamas, Mishra said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, ill-will between classes) and the Information Technology Act, according to police.

On Saturday, police had registered a case against two men and arrested one of them in Hamirpur district for allegedly posting objectionable material on social media relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict.