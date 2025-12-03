1 crore jobs will be created in next 5 years: Guv tells Bihar legislature

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday asserted that the Nitish Kumar government in the state has set a target of creating 1 crore jobs in the next five years.

He was addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state legislature, convened in the backdrop of the ruling NDA returning to power with a thumping majority in the recent assembly elections.

The governor began his speech by lauding “electors, especially women”, for “coming out in large numbers to vote” and showering praise on the Election Commission for "successfully” conducting the high-voltage polls.

He said "a lot has been accomplished in Bihar" since "November 24, 2005", the date on which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed his first government in the state, and "the work will be carried forward in the next five years".

"Since the very beginning, it has been the government's endeavour to create more and more jobs and other means of employment for the youth. In 2020, under the Saat Nishchay (seven resolves) part 2, a target had been set to create 10 lakh government jobs and generate as many employment opportunities elsewhere," said Khan.

"Till now, 50 lakh young people have got jobs. These include 10 lakh government jobs. For the next five years, a target has been set for creating one crore jobs," he said.

The governor also underscored that Bihar has been receiving "full cooperation from the Centre" and highlighted the "special economic assistance" announced in the Union budget last year, when "a big sum" was allocated for roads, industries, tourism and health services besides controlling floods which ravage large parts of the state year after year.

"In the budget tabled in February this year, announcements came for setting up a Makhana Board and financial aid for building new airports besides the West Kosi canal. The state also takes pride in having got the opportunity to host the Khelo India Youth Games this year," the governor noted.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Bihar several times for the launch of a number of projects on which work is underway at a fast pace. We express our gratitude to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all that he has done," he said.

Khan claimed that an atmosphere of "love, fraternity and peace" prevailed in the state where the people were “now living without any type of fear”, an apparent reference to the preceding RJD rule which has often been dubbed as an era of “jungle raj”.

"Rule of law has been the top priority of the government. Police have been provided with vehicles and other necessary resources. The number of police personnel was a mere 42,481 when the new government was formed on November 24, 2005. It has now reached 1.26 lakh, and the number of female police personnel in Bihar is higher than in any other state," he said.

"In 2023, the government took a decision to raise the total number of police personnel to 2.29 lakh. Work is taking place in that direction at a fast pace. The number of police stations has also risen to 1.380 from a mere 814. An emergency service is also in place, which lets people ask for help by dialling the number 112," he added.

The governor also spoke of efforts made by the government in the health sector, highlighting the upgrade of medical colleges and hospitals, besides the establishment of new ones.

He also pointed out that construction of roads has been undertaken on a huge scale, and now it takes “not more than six hours” to reach the state capital from the farthest district headquarters.

"The travel time may go down further with work underway on five new expressways," said Khan.

He said that besides the police force, greater representation of women has been ensured in other government departments through a 35 per cent quota, in addition to 50 per cent reservation in panchayats and municipal bodies.

The governor noted the steep rise in the number of women's self-help groups in the state, which were "first set up in 2006 with aid received from the World Bank".

"These self-help groups, called Jeevika, are now around 11 lakh in number and 1.40 crore women are involved in these. In addition, there are another 1.41 lakh self-help groups in urban areas which have more than four lakh females," said Khan.

He also made a mention of the much spoken about Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, launched a month ahead of the announcement of assembly polls, under which women received a sum of Rs 10,000 each, a move that is said to have tilted the scales heavily in the NDA’s favour, evoking allegations of “electoral bribe” from the opposition.

The governor said "1.56 crore women" have already received the sum under the scheme, and the remaining eligible ones will get the same in due course, and those who set up a viable business with the money would get “additional assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh".

Khan also spoke of measures taken by the government for the welfare of SCs, STs and minorities.

There was some commotion at the beginning of the speech as the audio system failed, and the Vidhan Sabha secretariat was unable to fix the snag. However, the governor pacified the agitated members by offering to read out his speech in a loud voice. PTI NAC SOM