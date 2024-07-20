1 crore saplings to be planted across Rajasthan on Hariyali Teej on Aug 7

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday announced that one crore saplings will be planted in Rajasthan on Hariyali Teej on August 7.

"There is a tradition of nature worship in our ancient culture. We worship trees, rivers, and mountains. Our ancestors have done a wonderful job of environmental protection by linking it with culture," Sharma said.

Sharma on Saturday started a tree plantation campaign at Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur and announced that one crore saplings will be planted in one day across the state on the upcoming Hariyali Teej on August 7.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's service to nature and respect for mothers is associated with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The chief minister also said that along with exercising rights, people should also fulfil their duty towards the nation and society.