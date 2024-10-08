1 dead, 13 passengers hurt in bus accident in UP''s Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A passengers died and 13 other were injured after a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus overturned into a ditch here, police said on Tuesday.

"The accident occurred near Pipraula village in Kant Police Station limits when the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to overturn into a roadside ditch," Circle Officer (Sadar) Priyank Jain said.

Rajeev Kumar (45), a passenger on the bus, was killed in the accident, Jain added.

Thirteen passengers, including three women, sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment, the officer said.

The bus was hired on contract by the state-run UP Roadways. PTI COR KIS NB NB