1 dead, 2 injured due to electrocution during Barawafat procession in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A man died and two others were critically injured after coming in contact with a high-tension power line during a Barawafat procession here on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said the incident took place in the Banda area when the procession had reached Kunwarpur Rati village from Muradpur village.

"A tractor-trolley carrying a DJ system had a person sitting on it holding a flag. The pole came in contact with a high-tension power line, resulting in an electric shock to those on the DJ system," he said.

Three people were injured and taken to a hospital, where 40-year-old Nazir was declared dead while Chhote Lalla and Kasim are in serious condition, the officer said.

The procession was halted briefly but resumed later, police said.

Rajesh said police and officials from other departments ensured that the procession was completed safely.

The incident is being investigated and police personnel have been deployed at the spot. PTI COR KIS RHL