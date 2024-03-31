1 dead, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K

Jammu, Mar 31 (PTI) A person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

The incident occurred at Kharangal on the Chenani-Ladha link road reportedly due to rash driving, they said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the car's driver, Rinku (32), died on the spot, while three other people were shifted to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said. PTI TAS RHL