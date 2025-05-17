1 dead, 3 injured in collision between two bike in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 17 (PTI) A 57-year-old man died and three people got injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened on the Lucknow-Ballia National Highway on Friday evening, they said.

Pradeep Upadhyay was going from Pandeybaba Bazaar to his home in Padarathpur when while taking a turn, his motorcycle collided with another bike coming from Kadipur.

Babul Pal (18), Vishal Mali (20) and Sanoj (18), from Bagsarai, who were riding on the other motorcycle got injured, they said.

All the injured were first taken to the Community Health Centre, Kadipur. After first aid, the doctors referred all of them to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur where Pradeep died during treatment, they said.

The three youths have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow in a critical condition.

Kadipur SHO Shyam Sundar said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.