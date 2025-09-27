1 dead, 4 others of same family injured in accident in Bengal's Nadia district

Tehatta (WB), Sep 27 (PTI) One person died and four other members of his family were critically injured when a car carrying Durga Puja revellers rammed into a tree in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway at Tehatta.

Sujit Kumar Biswas (47), a resident of Karimpur in Nadia, died on the spot, while his family members Sutapa Ghosh Biswas, Jagruti Biswas, Shampa Sarkar, and Uttam Kumar Sarkar were critically wounded, Tehatta SDPO Subhatosh Sarkar said.

The family had gone to Kolkata on Friday night to visit Durga Puja pandals and were returning home when the accident occurred around 4 am.

The driver lost control and crashed into a tree, Sarkar said, quoting eyewitnesses.

The injured were taken to Tehatta Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared Sujit Biswas dead on arrival.

The others were later shifted to Krishnanagar Shaktinagar District Hospital in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigation said the driver might have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the tragedy. PTI COR SUS MNB