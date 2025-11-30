1 dead, 5 injured as car rams into tree in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A woman was killed, and five others were injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Narela–Bawana Road near Ghoga Crossing, police said.

Upon receiving information from a passerby, a police team arrived at the spot, the officer said.

Locals had rushed the occupants of the vehicle to a hospital where doctors declared one of the passengers, Jyoti (21), dead, he added.

The police said other injured persons, Prashant (22), Amit (24), a 22-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, and a six-month-old girl are currently undergoing treatment.

Initial inquiry suggests that the group was travelling together when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The high-impact collision caused severe damage to the front of the car, the officer said.

The body has been preserved at BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem, and efforts are being made to contact the victims' families, the police said.

"Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and determine whether speeding or negligence led to the crash," the officer added. PTI BM ANM ANM