1 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Oct 10 (PTI) A woman died and five were feared drowned after a boat, carrying 16 persons, capsized in Sone river in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning in the Barem locality under the jurisdiction of Nabinagar division, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Tamanna Parveen (21).

“Ten people have so far been rescued, and the body of the woman was recovered during the operation. Five people are still missing. We have engaged the state disaster response force (SDRF) for the rescue operation,” District Magistrate Shrikant Shastri said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences over the woman’s death. PTI CORR PKD RBT