1 dead, 6 injured after wild pig goes on rampage in Jharkhand village

Simdega (Jharkhand), Mar 26 (PTI) One person was killed and six others were injured after a wild pig went on the rampage in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place in Pithra panchayat, around 140 km from state capital Ranchi, when villagers were preparing to celebrate Holi.

“This is the first time a wild pig has caused such damage in the panchayat,” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Simdega, Vikas Kumar said, adding, the area has been affected by elephant movement earlier.

The deceased was identified as Nicolas Toppo.

Forest Range Officer S S Chaudhary said the next of kin of the deceased was provided Rs 10,000 as immediate relief, while the injured were given Rs 5,000 each.

Chaudhary said an investigation is underway to find out why the pig behaved in such a manner. PTI CORR SAN RBT