1 dead, 7 hurt as roof of house collapses during rain in UP's Etah: Police

Etah (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man was killed, while seven members of his family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed during rain in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer Nitesh Garg said the roof of Sher Singh's house, an old building, collapsed at around 1:30 am in Nagla Jait village in Aliganj under the Kotwali police station area. Singh's 25-year-old son, Anuj, was injured in the incident. He was declared dead by doctors subsequently.

According to police, the deceased's son, Anirudh, was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Farrukhabad.

The other injured persons include Anuj's elder brother Vipnesh (27), his wife Pappi (26), Anuj's wife Sheelu (23), Vipnesh's daughter Palak (6) and Anuj's son Ankur . They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Aliganj.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Aliganj Jagmohan Gupta said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.