1 dead as three-storey building collapses in Indore

Indore, Sep 22 (PTI) A woman died after a three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following rains, while 11 people were rescued from the debris and admitted to a government hospital, officials said.

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told PTI that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, while the condition of seven others is stable, Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, told PTI.

Meanwhile, police and administration are continuing relief and rescue operations at the scene, as at least two more people are feared trapped under the debris.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that preliminary information suggests the building was 8 to 10 years old.

The mayor added that a portion of the building fell on a neighbouring building, too.

Eyewitnesses reported that, as a precautionary measure, electricity has been cut off in the Ranipura area for relief and rescue operations, and police are trying to clear the crowd of onlookers from the scene.