1 dead as truck falls into Brahmaputra in Assam

Tezpur, May 15 (PTI) One person died as a truck fell from a bridge into the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday, officials said.

The truck was heading to Kaliabor in Nagaon from Tezpur when the accident happened on the Kaliabhomora bridge, they said.

"It seems the truck lost control and fell into the river after breaking the railing on the right side. We got intimation from the passersby and immediately called NDRF and SDRF personnel," Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das said.

The rescue teams have recovered one body from the site, and further search is going on, she said.