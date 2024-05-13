1 dead in explosion at oxygen plant in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old worker died on Monday in an explosion at an oxygen plant in the Safadebad area here, officials said.

Advertisment

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar Jha said the explosion took place at the unit of Sarang Plastic Private Limited when cylinder refilling work was underway.

He said Lalji was killed in the explosion and another person was injured.

The injured was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the official added.

Senior officials and a fire brigade team are at the spot. PTI COR ABN IJT